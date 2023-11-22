‘There’s some good runners’ – Rotherham United chief has long-term plan for next manager

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart intends for the club’s next manager to be at the club for a number of years.

Rotherham United are currently without a manager after the recent departure of former boss Matt Taylor. The new boss won’t be in place until after the upcoming league clash against Leeds United.

Stewart is confident that whoever comes in next at the AESSEAL New York Stadium will be at the club for the long haul. He also disclosed that there are many candidates for the post.

He told the Yorkshire Post:

“We are looking at someone to come in – and I always like them to be here for three, four, five years or whatever.

“I am pleased we have done something which will bring about change and invited in a wide audience. We have had a sackful of managers in work and out [get in touch] and there’s some good quality. There’s some good runners in this.”

Club are taking time

Some Rotherham United fans might be bemused that the club has yet to appoint a new manager. Especially as the club are in a precarious position in the Championship. The Millers currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, four points away from safety.

However, in a way it makes sense not to give the new boss such a tough start in his first game. Being realistic, there is a good chance that Rotherham United will lose to Leeds United in their next league game, especially with Daniel Farke’s side really finding their feet in the second-tier.

Therefore, getting a new manager in for that challenging first game might not be the best idea. If Stewart is intending to give the new manager a long-term deal, the last thing Rotherham United will want is for the new boss to get off to a bad start.

It promises to be an interesting new era at Rotherham United, though time will tell just who comes in to replace Taylor.