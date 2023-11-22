‘So important’ – Michael Carrick lauds 29-year-old’s role in Middlesbrough renaissance

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has paid tribute to the form of Boro star Matt Crooks amid the side’s impressive turnaround.

Middlesbrough are currently 10th in the Championship table but are on an excellent run of form which has seen the team win four of their last six league fixtures. Most recently, they defeated Championship leaders Leicester City 1-0.

That run of form has seen Boro come into contention for the play-offs again, and the manager has heaped praise on how well Crooks has played recently.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Carrick highlighted Crooks and his partnership with winger Isaiah Jones, saying:

“He’s a big player for us. An important player and a really big part of the squad. His presence, his experience and how he is as a person is so important to the group. His character and his attitude, he plays such a big part around the place.

“His performances of late have been fantastic and his impact on the games have been big. He’s scored some goals, created some goals and his general play has been fantastic. He’s linked up with Izzy really well down that right-hand side and he gives us so much out-of-possession with his work rate and his presence. So I’m delighted for him to see him playing so well.”

The Middlesbrough midfielder has been a mainstay for the club so far this season. He has featured in 15 of the team’s 16 league games, contributing two goals and four assists.

Thriving for Carrick

It is as an attacking midfielder that Crooks has thrived this season, and it would seem that is the role that the former Rangers man will play in for the rest of the campaign.

Interestingly, Crooks has been substituted in his last three Championship starts for Boro. Indeed, that has been a regular aspect this season, as he has only played a full match on three occasions. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for the player or the manager though, as Carrick seems thrilled by Crooks’ performances judging by his comments.

With four assists in the league so far, Crooks should be aiming to reach double figures on that front. If he continues he recent good form, he seems more than capable of doing just that.