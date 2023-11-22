Sheffield United’s current stance on 19-year-old’s future emerges amid eye-catching League One form

Sheffield United are considering their options regarding Port Vale loan star Oliver Arblaster ahead of January, Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star.

Sheffield United sanctioned a loan move for Arblaster in the summer, with Port Vale snapping him up. The 19-year-old has made a great impression at Vale Park too, locking down a starting spot in Neil Crosby’s side.

Arblaster has played 20 times across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the process. His form has earned international recognition too, landing a place in the England U20s squad once again this month.

January is approaching though, and questions will be raised over the future of loan stars like Arblaster. Now, an insight into Sheffield United’s thinking has emerged.

Speaking with The Star, Blades boss Heckingbottom praised Arblaster’s efforts with the Vale before saying:

“People know what we think of him, we think he has a real chance and potentially a real big future here. So it was important, in our eyes, that we got him out, playing games as often as possible. He’s done that and he’s performing well.

“It was 100 per cent the right thing. What we do in January or at the end of the season, we’ll have to wait and see.”

The Star adds that Sheffield United do have a recall clause as they consider their next move over Arblaster.

Fingers crossed…

Time will tell just what Sheffield United decide to do with Arblaster, but Port Vale will be hoping they can retain his services for the full season. He’s been a mainstay in Crosby’s midfield and has thrived despite their struggles, emphasising the talent he possesses.

The young midfielder’s emergence on the international stage may well start to draw attentions elsewhere and with Vale sliding further down the League One table, the Blades may see that Arblaster’s future is best served elsewhere. A move further up the third-tier could appeal, or even a step into the Championship.

Port Vale can guarantee him regular minutes, but it remains to be seen just what decision Sheffield United come to. There’s no doubt it could be a nervous wait for those at Vale Park as the Premier League side weigh up Arblaster’s fate though.