‘Seems inevitable’ – Assessing Leicester City’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the Championship

Leicester City return from the international break well-placed to maintain their push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has done superbly well in his first managerial role in England. Not only does he have the club 1st in the Championship table, but they are eight points clear of 3rd-placed Leeds United.

They fell to two consecutive defeats before the break but the Foxes will be determined to get back on track with the international break out of the way. Ambitions are high, but Foxes fans should be confident that they will be back in the English top flight next season.

Here, we assess Leicester City’s season so far and predict where they might finish in the league this season…

John Reid

“Leicester City’s first campaign under Enzo Maresca was either going to be a triumph or a disaster, and so far it has firmly been in the former category. We probably should have expected that an assistant of Pep Guardiola would be a good manager, but he has taken to the job like he has been a manager for years.

“He has tightened up Leicester City’s defence considerably too, and that is a big reason they have been so successful in the Championship thus far.”

Where will Leicester City finish this season?

“At the time of writing, Leicester had lost their last two Championship fixtures. That takes their total league defeats to three, but it shouldn’t be too much of a concern at this stage.

“The only reason concern is that some players who are out of contract in the summer could leave in January. That could unsettle things a bit in the New Year but as long as the core squad stays intact, a top two finish seems inevitable for the club.”