Rotherham United make contact with recently departed Millwall boss

Rotherham United are in the hunt to find a new boss after making the decision to part company with Matt Taylor.

Rowett, 49, is available after cutting ties with fellow Championship side Millwall earlier this season.

The Rotherham Advertiser report he his name has ‘featured’ in discussions of the Millers’ hierarchy along with former Wigan Athletic man Leam Richardson. However, the pair aren’t the only two candidates in the frame as the Yorkshire side carefully consider their options.

Rotherham managerial latest

Rotherham need to ensure that they get the right manager through the door as they look to preserve their second tier status. They are currently sat in 22nd place in the table after picking up 11 points from their first 16 games of this campaign and they are four points from safety at the moment.

Rowett is a vastly experienced operator in the Football League but it remains to be seen whether he would be keen to jump straight back into a job.

The ex-Leicester City and Charlton Athletic left Millwall in October by mutual consent after spending four years at the helm at The Den. He won 38.8% of matches in charge of the Lions and was four games shy of hitting 200 with the London outfit.

He has also managed the likes of Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City in the past and will be weighing up his next move amid interest from Rotherham.

Richardson is another contender for the Millers and he has been out of the dugout since November 2022 when he departed Wigan. He guided the Latics to the League One title in the same year.