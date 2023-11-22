Representatives from QPR and Swansea City cast eyes over Cheltenham Town youngsters

Representatives from QPR and Swansea City watched Cheltenham Town’s FA Youth Cup clash earlier this week, reports Jon Palmer.

Scouts from the Championship pair were in attendance to cast their eyes over some of the Robins’ youngsters.

Cheltenham beat Dorking Wanderers 3-0 and will now face Sheffield United in the next round.

According to GloucestershireLive reporter Palmer on X, Premier League teams such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolves, Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham had people there. In addition, Swansea boss Michael Duff paid a visit to his former club.

QPR and Swansea watch on

The second tier duo may be keeping tabs on potential prospects for the future as they keep one eye on their respective development squads. However, due to the sheer number of top flight teams who had scouts at Cheltenham as well, there could be plenty of competition for some of their players.

QPR have a new boss at the helm in the form of Marti Cifuentes. They turned to the Spaniard after deciding to part company with Gareth Ainsworth and he left Hammarby in Sweden to take over the London outfit.

The Hoops face a battle against survival and their chances of securing transfers over the next few years will depend on what league they find themselves in as they look to avoid slipping into League One.

As for Swansea, their position at the moment is a lot more secure than the R’s. Duff, who joined them over the summer from Barnsley, has won six of his opening 18 games in charge.

His team are currently sat in 17th position in the table and are seven points off the play-offs as they look to start rising up the division over the festive period.