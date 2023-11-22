‘Premier League soon’, ‘What a prospect’ – Birmingham City ace lauded for eye-catching international display

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is already a regular for the Wales national team at just 19, and he continues to impress.

Birmingham City saw James emerge from the academy ranks as a youngster and he’s already played 74 times for the first-team. His minutes were fairly limited under John Eustace but the midfielder has started the last three Championship games.

He retained his spot in the Wales squad for international fixtures against Armenia and Turkey and against the latter on Tuesday night, the Birmingham City starlet really caught the eye.

Wales might have drawn, but James thoroughly impressed many onlookers. The Hereford-born talent played all 90 minutes alongside Leeds United’s Ethan Ampadu and has drawn high praise from the media for his efforts.

Wales Online reporter Tom Coleman handed him an 8/10 match rating, highlighting him as the star player and tipping him for a future in the Premier League. On James, he wrote:

“Brilliant once again in the heart of the midfield. He’s surely destined for the Premier League soon. Won the ball back for his side on several crucial occasions.”

Reporters Phil Cadden and Darren Witcoop also lauded the Birmingham City prospect on X. They said:

Jordan James. Brilliant in the first half for Wales last night. Still only 19 but looks a real prospect. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) November 22, 2023

Jordan James. On last night’s evidence for Wales, he has to be a regular in Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham side. Still learning but at 19, what a prospect. Great engine, can tackle and saw passes last night. MOTM. #bcfc #birminghamcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) November 22, 2023

Another Blues propsect

James might not be the first name on the Birmingham City team sheet just yet. But, amid his continued impressive performances for Wales, it will be hoped the midfielder can return to the Blues squad full of confidence.

Wayne Rooney oversaw the development of some top prospects during his time at Derby County and given how productive the City academy is, you’d fancy some great players to emerge at St. Andrew’s too. James has been around the first-team for a while now, but it will be hoped that Rooney can really get the best out of him.

If he can start to perform on a regular basis for Birmingham City, it might not be long before top clubs start snooping around the new Wales star.