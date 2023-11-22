Player who Sunderland bid €5m for in the summer set to be available in January

Sunderland’s summer transfer target Alan Virginius is in line for a winter exit from LOSC Lille, as per reporter Sebastien Denis.

Sunderland haven’t hesitated to dip into the European market for new additions in recent transfer windows. It’s a method that has worked well for the Black Cats, keeping them in contention for promotion from the Championship this season.

January isn’t too far away, so the Wearside outfit will likely have their eyes on more potential targets. Now, an intriguing update has emerged on a player Sunderland wanted in the summer: Alan Virginius.

It was reported back in August that the club had a €5m bid knocked back by Lille for the 20-year-old winger but now, it seems the Frenchman is in line for a move away from the Ligue 1 side.

Writing on X, reporter Sebastien Denis has said that Virginius has changed representation and ‘is leaving’ in the winter. He said:

🚨Alan Virginius change de représentant. C'est l'agence VV Consulting, géré par Vadim Vasyliev, qui s'occupe désormais de ses intérêts. L'attaquant international U20 🇫🇷 du LOSC est sur le départ du club nordiste cet hiver. pic.twitter.com/QyGQEK3Z51 — Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) November 22, 2023

Back on the radar?

While there is no mention of Sunderland in this latest update from Denis, you have to think the situation might pique their interests if they maintain an admiration of Virginius ahead of this winter. His reported availability will put suitors on notice, so the Black Cats might have to move quick.

It could be that it means he’s available for less than the €5m bid made for him in the summer too, though time will tell just how the situation pans out.

Virginius signed for Lille in the summer of 2022, joining from FC Sochaux. He had managed eight goals and four assists in 50 games for the latter but has netted just once in 22 outings for his current club. Action has been limited this season, perhaps prompting the change in agency and potential winter exit.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table and return to action against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.