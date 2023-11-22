Peterborough United keen on permanent deal for Championship loan man

Peterborough United ‘would love’ to sign Rotherham United loan man Peter Kioso on a permanent basis, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Peterborough United swooped to land the defender on loan over the summer and he has since been a hit with the League One side.

Kioso, 24, has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Posh, 16 of which have come in the league, and he has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

The Rotherham Advertiser report Darren Ferguson’s side are interested in luring him to London Road on a more long-term basis. However, finances mean they are likely to have to get promoted to stand a strong chance of making a deal possible down the line.

Peterborough United interested in Rotherham United man

Landing Kioso in the last transfer window was a shrewd move by Peterborough. He has slotted into their team with ease this season and has helped them rise to 5th in the table.

His contract at Rotherham expires at the end of this term and he is due to become a free agent in June 2024 which would open the door for potential suitors to snap him up, assuming he isn’t handed an extension by the Millers in the meantime or is sold in January.

Kioso joined his parent club last year from Luton Town and played 12 times for them in the last campaign.

He started his career on the books at MK Dons before going on to have spells as a youngster at Dunstable Town and Hartlepool United.

Luton acquired him in 2020 and he spent two years at Kenilworth Road, playing 22 games altogether. The Dublin-born man was also loaned out by the Hatters to Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town and MK Dons during his time in Bedfordshire to get some experience under his belt.