Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City keen on Irish defender, report claims

Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City are alongside top clubs in tracking St. Pat’s wonderkid Sam Curtis, as per 90min.

Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City will all be looking to add to their ranks where possible in the January transfer window. Targets will already be in the minds of the Championship clubs as the New Year moves closer and closer.

Now, it has been claimed that the second-tier trio have all identified a similar target in the form of Irish prospect Sam Curtis.

At just 17, Curtis has already played 60 times for League of Ireland side St. Pat’s. He featured in 39 games across all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign, chipping in with three goals and three assists while playing as a right-back or centre-back.

As a result, he’s emerged on the radars of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City. They’re not the only admirers though.

90min states that Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic have also shown an interest in Curtis, who is widely expected to make a move away from St. Pat’s this winter.

Ambitious interest?

Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City are all ambitious teams who would be intriguing options for a talented young player like Curtis. However, given the extensive senior experience he’s got at such a young age and the links with some of the country’s biggest clubs, it could be that he’s destined for a move elsewhere.

Curtis has already proven himself as a key player in a solid league and has been a regular in the Republic of Ireland’s age group sides. He’s captain of the U18s and has played twice for the U21s already.

For a player to have such pedigree at just 17, you can’t help but feel he’s set to join a top club soon. That could leave Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City disappointed, but perhaps not surprised.