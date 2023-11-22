‘Interesting names’ arise as Portsmouth close in on replacement for Everton-bound figure

Portsmouth are making ‘good progress’ in their search for a new head of recruitment, sporting director Richard Hughes has said.

Portsmouth are preparing for a change in their head of recruitment role. Phil Boardman currently holds the position and has done since 2017, but he’s set for a move to Premier League side Everton, leaving Pompey in need of a replacement as the January window nears.

Hughes recently shared that the two clubs have agreed to have Boardman stay at Fratton Park while the search for a replacement goes on. As a result, the search for January targets hasn’t been disrupted, which the Portsmouth head of recruitment has been praised for.

Now, an update on the search for the next recruitment chief has emerged.

Speaking with The News, sporting director Hughes said some ‘interesting names’ have emerged as the League One leaders continue to make ‘good progress’ in their pursuit of Boardman’s heir. He said:

“There has been good progress and some interesting names.

“There will still be a head of recruitment role. Phil has done brilliantly and had a really good stint at the club, so it will be big shoes for someone to fill, but I’m sure we’ll find the person to help us drive on again.”

He later added:

“There’s lots of work going on behind the scenes and we are confident we’ll bring in someone that will help the football club moving forward.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

The search continues

It’s not the easiest time to be on the lookout for a new head of recruitment. However, it seems things are moving along quite well for Portsmouth in their efforts to replace Everton-bound Boardman sooner rather than later.

From what Hughes has said, it seems to have been a pretty amicable process too. The agreement with Boardman and the Toffees to have him stay on until a permanent replacement is found certainly helps Pompey as they gear up for an important window.

Time will tell just how extensive Portsmouth’s winter recruitment is. John Mousinho and co will know there isn’t too much you can do to improve a team that sits top of the table, but they’ll also be aware that resting on their laurels will be a risk.

Pompey are back in action against Blackpool on Saturday afternoon as they look to maintain their unbeaten record.