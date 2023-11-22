‘Frustration’ – Assessing Stoke City’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the Championship

Stoke City are once more in mid-table in the Championship, in what has been a familiar position in recent seasons.

Stoke City are currently on a decent unbeaten run in the division, having gone five games without a defeat. But victories have been hard to achieve, and they are currently 14th in the Championship table.

Alex Neil’s side have struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis. Their current goal tally of 16 goals in 14 games is amongst the lowest in the division but the hope is there that they can push into the play-off picture in the coming months.

Here, we assess Stoke City’s season so far, and predict where they might finish in the league this season…

John Reid

“It has been the same old story for Stoke City this season. Since being relegated from the Premier League, they have been unable to put together a challenge for promotion. On the face of it, this season so far looks to be another one of frustration, as the team looks safe from relegation but unable to take the next step to promotion.

“However, they’ve shown signs of improvement of late and have shown that they do have the potential to push further up the league and mount a long-awaited play-off bid.

“Neil is a good manager who has experience of winning promotion from the Championship and it will be hoped he can really get the best out of a squad that is truly his now.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Where will Stoke City finish this season?

“Stoke City really need to find a regular goal scorer in the January transfer window. At the time of writing, their top scorer, Andre Vidigal, has scored just four goals. That won’t be enough to get a team near the play-off places.

“If the Potters can bring a goalscorer into the club in January, it could have a big impact on the team and their hopes of having a real go at promotion.

“If a goalscorer can be found, Stoke City could finish in the top 10, but if not then a finish of around 15th place seems more realistic. That would mark yet more disappointment for the Potters.”