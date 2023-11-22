Exeter City’s stance over Gary Caldwell’s future emerges amid dismal League One run

Exeter City have confirmed they will be standing by manager Gary Caldwell after talks at a recent trust board meeting.

Exeter City started the season in eye-catching fashion but the Grecians have been on a dismal run since then. There was joy found in a strong EFL Cup run, but having collected just one point in their last eight League One games, questions have been asked of manager Caldwell.

The poor run has seen City slip to 20th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone. In their last eight games, Exeter have scored just twice.

However, despite the slide, the club have issued a firm statement regarding Caldwell’s future.

Shared on X, Exeter City have affirmed that the appointment of the 41-year-old was a long-term one, and they stand by that. Recent results and their standing in League One were discussed on Monday but they remain confidence in the long-term success of the club.

The full statement can be seen below:

Standing by Caldwell

Exeter City have made a bold move in releasing this statement, but it’s an admirable one. Managers are often moved on when bad times hit and given just how poor the Grecians have been in recent months, a change in boss wouldn’t have surprised many.

However, it is refreshing to see a boss backed in such a public way despite the struggles. It affirms Exeter’s belief in their long-term ambitions too, as well as showing they believe in Caldwell’s ability to turn things around at St. James’ Park.

Hopefully, the backing of Caldwell can help inspire an upturn in results on the pitch. Exeter City face a tough game this weekend though, travelling north to face promotion contenders Bolton Wanderers away from home.