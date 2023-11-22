‘Could spell trouble’ – Assessing Derby County’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in League One

Derby County are currently in the battle for the play-off places in their season consecutive season in League One.

Derby County are, as it stands, 7th in the League One table. That is where the team finished last season under Paul Warne, but he will be looking to go a step further in his first full season as manager of the Rams.

They will be looking for some more consistency for the rest of the season. So far, Warne’s side have won just half of the 16 league games they have played in League One, drawing criticism from supporters in some challenging times.

Here, we assess Derby County’s season so far and predict where they will might finish in the league this season…

John Reid

“Paul Warne might well be slightly frustrated at how his team have performed so far this season. Instead of pushing on for automatic promotion, the team are once more around the play-off places.

“As it stands, the Rams are eight points off the automatic promotion places. It will take a good run and a lot of teams dropping points to get them in the top two of the division, so it could be that they have to fight it out for a place in the top-six again at this rate.

“A lot more consistency would certainly help Derby County in that regard, and Pride Park needs to become a much tougher place to go as well.”

Where will Derby County finish this season?

“Derby’s place in the play-offs isn’t guaranteed. They are currently level on points with Barnsley and Blackpool, with Lincoln City only a point behind. There will likely be more contenders to emerge from the chasing pack too.

“That is why it is so important to the team’s play-off chances that they get far more consistent to have a chance of finishing in the top six.

“If Derby County can put a run of wins together, then a top six place is within reach, otherwise they could struggle and repeat last season’s 7th place finish or even finish 8th, which would be lower than last season. That could spell trouble for Warne given the stature of the club.”