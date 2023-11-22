Cardiff City man returns to the club early from loan spell away

Cardiff City goalkeeper Rohan Luthra has returned from his loan spell at Slough Town, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Cardiff City gave him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis back in August to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Luthra, 21, has since made 12 appearances for National League South side Slough to help boost his development.

He was due to spend the whole season with the Rebels but WalesOnline now report he is back at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City loan end

Cardiff have a decision to make on what to do next with Luthra this winter. They could keep him as competition and depth between the sticks for the remainder of this campaign or they may decide to send him somewhere else to get some more game time.

The youngster has been with the Welsh side since June 2021 and made his professional debut back in March in a league fixture against Preston North End last term, becoming the first stopper from South Asian descent to play in the Championship.

He started his career on the books at Crystal Palace and rose up through the youth ranks of the London outfit. The ex-England youth man was a regular for the Eagles at various youth levels during his time at Selhurst Park and penned a deal back in 2020.

However, Luthra cut ties with the Premier League club and was subsequently snapped up by Cardiff.

His contract with Erol Bulut’s side expires next summer and his long-term future is currently up in the air with him due to become a free agent in June 2024.

Luthra ended up keeping four clean sheets for Slough but has now seen his time in Berkshire cut short.