‘Bit of a cheat code’ – Rarely-seen Leicester City man hailed amid recent game time admission

Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar has been labelled as a ‘cheat code’ by Australian teammate Mitchell Duke after netting his 10th international goal.

Leicester City man Souttar has hardly played for the Foxes this season. He’s made just one Championship appearance and has been unable to break into Enzo Maresca’s starting XI in the early stages of the campaign.

His lack of game time has prompted questions over his future, but Souttar has said he’s remaining focused on staying prepared for when the chance comes amid conversations with the Foxes boss.

The former Stoke City star isn’t letting the limited game time hamper him on the international stage though. Souttar remains a key player for Australia, and he’s a real talisman for the Socceroos. The 25-year-old was on the scoresheet again on Tuesday night, netting his 10th goal in 21 appearances in a narrow win over Palestine.

After the game, teammate Mitchell Duke labelled the Leicester City man as a ‘bit of a cheat code’ from set-pieces. He told the Australian Free Press (via Yahoo Sports):

“To be fair, on set-pieces he seems to be a bit of a cheat code.

“I have got to catch him. I didn’t even have a shot on goal tonight, which is a bit frustrating for attackers.”

An unused cheat code?

Souttar has spent much of this season watching on from the bench. He’s previously starred at this level in a Stoke City shirt but Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard have been Maresca’s preference for Leicester City.

Souttar’s goalscoring record doesn’t quite translate to club football but standing at nearly two meters tall, you have to think his height and physicality could come in handy for Leicester City when they face teams who are weak from set-pieces or perhaps on the smaller side.

The Foxes defender recently vowed to fight for a place in Maresca’s team, seemingly playing down the chances of a winter exit. However, given Souttar’s previous displays at this level and his continued performances for Australia, it wouldn’t be a surprise if interest in his services arises if his game time doesn’t pick up.

Leicester City are back in Championship action against Watford this weekend. They’ll be looking to tighten their grip on their place at the top of the table after consecutive defeats before the break.