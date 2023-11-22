‘Being totally transparent’ – Key Middlesbrough figure makes admission over potential £1.5m deal for Leeds United man

Middlesbrough signed the 21-year-old from Leeds United on loan earlier this season, and he has been a key man for Boro this season. Greenwood has scored four goals in 12 Championship fixtures, hitting his stride prior to the break.

It could be that Michael Carrick has the chance to work with the attacking midfielder beyond the end of this season too. They have a deal in place to sign Greenwood for £1.5m next summer.

But, according to Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott, it isn’t quite as simple as some might have first though.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees (quotes via The Northern Echo), Scott had this to say on the matter:

“It’s not as simple as that. I won’t bore people. It’s a difficult one. At the minute he is still a Leeds player and I have to be respectful.

“He’s on loan with an option, I’ll leave it at that. The only slight issue that could come is if Leeds were promoted, being totally transparent so everyone has the full picture.

“If Leeds were to be promoted, we all know what comes with that, when teams get promoted players do better for themselves. I’m sure Sam is one of those and that is an issue that is there.”

Scott went on to say that the club will do all they can to get a deal for the player agreed.

“We’d work with Sam and his representatives in that position if that was what the club wanted to do, but it’s a difficult scenario. There are things to work through but Sam has shown he can be a key component for us.

“The club to club side is dealt with, it would be about agreeing other things. Believe me we will do our best.”

Greenwood’s growing influence

Greenwood has shown just how good a player he can be in the Championship recently. His goals have been key to Middlesbrough’s revival in the last few weeks, netting the winning goal against Leicester City.

Time will tell just what the details of Greenwood’s deal at Leeds United is but with a fee in place, the hope will be that the relevant matters can be resolved to keep the forward at the Riverside beyond the end of this season.

As it stands, Boro are 10th in the Championship table but are just two points off the play-off places. If they get promoted, then perhaps that could change the situation when it comes to Greenwood’s future with Middlesbrough.

It might be a while before Greenwood’s future is sorted one way or another. However, Middlesbrough fans should be pleased that the club are going to try and make the deal permanent.