‘A real problem’ – Assessing Sheffield Wednesday’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday have not enjoyed the best of returns to the Championship with off-pitch problems hampering proceedings.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently bottom of the Championship table with just six points from 16 games. They have won only one game and replaced manager Xisco Munoz with Danny Rohl.

The managerial change has yet to help the Owls though, and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table. As it stands, Wednesday are nine points off Championship safety after a very difficult first part of the 2023/24 while owner Dejphon Chansiri’s actions have brought around frequent, unnecessary drama.

Here, we assess Sheffield Wednesday’s season so far and predict where they might finish in the league this season…

John Reid

“The season so far has been a catastrophe for Sheffield Wednesday. It was always going to be difficult after the exit of Darren Moore in the summer, but even so the club have been in dreadful form so far.

“The move to bring in Danny Rohl has yet to pay off in terms of results, but hopefully he can lead an upturn in form when he gets the chance to add new players to his ranks in the January transfer window. Wednesday will be hoping that the January transfer window can help to change the season for the second-half of the campaign, but time will tell what sort of funds are made available to the manager.”

Where will Sheffield Wednesday finish this season?

“The three teams currently in the relegation places in the Championship seem a bit detached from the rest of the division already. This is especially true in the case of Sheffield Wednesday.

“Being nine points off safety in the Championship is a real problem, even if there are still a lot of games to be played in the league.

“Unless something dramatically changes in the January transfer window, it is hard to see anything other Sheffield Wednesday finishing at the bottom of the Championship table.”