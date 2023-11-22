‘A fighting chance’ – Assessing QPR’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the Championship

QPR narrowly survived last season, with former player Gareth Ainsworth guiding them to safety after arriving from Wycombe Wanderers. However, after a dismal start to the campaign, the Rs were forced into a change, and they made a fairly drastic one.

Spanish boss Cifuentes has arrived as Ainsworth’s replacement, coming in from Swedish side Hammarby. He’s got a tough task on his hands, with QPR currently sitting 22nd in the table, five points off safety as the international break nears an end.

As the return to action nears, we assess the Rs season so far and predict where they will finish in the Championship…

James Ray

“The Ainsworth appointment was one that paid off last season as QPR ultimately stayed up. However, it quickly became clear that he wasn’t going to be the boss to lead them into a new chapter, and his struggles have left new boss Cifuentes with a really tough task.

“The 2023/24 campaign has been a tough one for the supporters but hope has been restored with a real change of direction under their new boss. The football will change vastly and after two draws in his first two games, the hope will be that QPR can really kick on after the international break.

“There’s no hiding that wins are needed, but it at least feels like QPR have a fighting chance under Cifuentes.”

Where will QPR finish this season?

“It’s not easy to call where the Rs will end up. Cifuentes has a clear way he wants his team to play and it’s a style that fans can get behind again, and that could be really important when coming up against some of the Championship’s other struggling teams.

“I do think Cifuentes has the knowhow to get QPR out of danger. If it comes off, it could even end up as a positive campaign, but they have to add some serious potency up top in January. If they don’t, then I’m not sure they’ll have enough.

“I have belief in Cifuentes’ ability to get things working though. If he can get this team ticking, QPR might just stay up by the skin of their teeth.”