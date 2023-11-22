‘A comfortable victory’ – Rotherham United vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Rotherham United head into Friday night’s fixture firmly in the Championship relegation zone. They are still without a manager, and are currently 22nd in the table without a win in their last four league games.

It is a different story for high-flying Leeds United, with Daniel Farke’s side on an excellent run of form. They have won five of their last six fixtures, and are sitting in 3rd place in the Championship. They will looking to hunt down the duo of Ipswich Town and Leicester City, who currently occupy the promotion places.

In the last games before the international break, Rotherham were hammered 5-0 by Watford, whilst Leeds defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at Elland Road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“On paper, this looks to be a comfortable win for Leeds United. The Whites are playing well at the moment, and have a host of players in good form.

“Meanwhile, looking at Rotherham United, it is the exact opposite to how Leeds United are performing. The fact that they don’t have a manager won’t help, though those in place for now will be doing all they can to galvanise the players.

“Maybe the international break will affect how both team play but that is unlikely. What seems likely is a comfortable Leeds win.”

Rotherham United vs Leeds United prediction: 0-3

James Ray

“Rotherham United will do what they can to get the players fired up for this weekend’s game but with uncertainty over just who will be coming in as their next boss, expect Leeds United to capitalise.

“The home faithful will be hoping to drum up a lively atmosphere to unsettle the Whites. However, Farke’s players have the composure and the pedigree to deal with it and emerge victorious.

“I’ll say the visitors claim a fairly routine 3-0 win.”

Rotherham United vs Leeds United prediction: 0-3