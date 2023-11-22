3 midfielders Notts County should look at amid League One interest in rumoured target

Notts County were among the sides said to be keen on Tamworth standout Jamie Jellis in reports earlier this week.

Notts County, Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers are all keeping an eye on Jellis, as per Football Insider. It comes amid his eye-catching performances in the National League North.

The League One interest in his services could make in challenging for the Magpies to strike a deal. Therefore, they could be wise to keep some other options in mind in case Jellis ends up heading elsewhere.

With that said, here are three central midfielders Notts County should consider looking at this winter…

Harrison Neal – Stevenage (on loan from Sheffield United)

22-year-old Neal was a mainstay for Barrow last season and remains a promising midfield player but he has barely played for Stevenage since signing on loan in the summer. For that reason, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he lands elsewhere this winter.

Notts County could place for him to go, adding more depth to the League Two side’s midfield.

Regan Booty – Gateshead

Booty is a name Notts County fans will be familiar with. He spent around a year with the club, playing 22 times from 2019 to 2020.

Now 25, Booty has taken his game to another level. He’s become one of the National League’s best midfielders with Gateshead and could be a fantastic addition to Luke Williams’ ranks as they fight it out for promotion.

Kane Taylor – Manchester City

If the Magpies wanted to go down the younger route, Kane Taylor could be a player worth considering. He’ll turn 19 in February and as a Manchester City prospect, he’s well-versed in possession football and can play in a range of attacking roles.

Taylor is yet to gain senior experience but is out of contract next summer and could be a smart signing for the long-term. He could be a temporary or permanent option for Notts County too.