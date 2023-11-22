3 defenders Middlesbrough should target amid Kieran Scott’s January admission

Middlesbrough will be hoping to bolster their ranks with some new additions in January and it seems the backline is set to be added to.

Middlesbrough recently lost Darragh Lenihan for the rest of the season through injury. As a result, director of football Kieran Scott has said the backline is an area they will likely look to bolster in the January transfer window.

Boro will quickly cast their eyes to potential targets with the New Year not too far away. Here, we put forward three defenders the Championship side should consider as possible additions…

Di’Shon Bernard – Sheffield Wednesday

Bernard only signed a short-term deal with Sheffield Wednesday upon his arrival in the summer. He’s made a decent impression in the second-tier and as a former Manchester United talent, he’d be familiar with Middlesbrough boss Carrick.

He’s capable of playing as a centre-back in a back three or four and has filled in at right-back before. At 23, Bernard has the best years of his career ahead of him too.

Martin Vitik – Sparta Prague

Another defender with a bright future is Czechia international Martin Vitik, who has been a regular for Sparta Prague this season. At only 20, he’s already got 89 first-team appearances to his name and made his international debut last week.

Vitik is a player who could be on the radars of top clubs soon, so Middlesbrough could be wise to cast their eyes over the youngster in a bid to get him in before big guns swoop.

Scott McKenna – Nottingham Forest

Last but not least is Scott McKenna, who is by far the most experienced of these three players. He’s out of contract at the City Ground at the end of this season and after dropping out of Steve Cooper’s side, a winter move could benefit all.

He’s got Championship experience to his name and a Middlesbrough move could be perfect to kick his season into action.