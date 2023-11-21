Xisco Munoz secures new role at European club just one month after Sheffield Wednesday sacking

Sheffield Wednesday only parted company with Xisco Munoz last month on October 4th, but the 43-year-old has already secured a return to management, according to a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday endured their worst start to a season since records began under Munoz’s guidance, acquiring a mere two points from a possible 30 up for grabs. He was sacked after just 10 games and they have since recorded four points from the subsequent six games under new boss Danny Rohl.

It does come as a surprise to see Munoz land a new job so quickly, with The Star reporting that Slovakian top flight side FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda prepared to take a gamble on the Spaniard.

They finished 2nd last season in the Niké Liga and so will be hoping to go one better and enter into the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, and they see Munoz as the best man to guide them.

A life line

It seems both Sheffield Wednesday and Munoz’s fortunes have turned out for the better. The Owls are moving in the right direction and getting points on the board under Rohl, whilst Munoz is back in management at a top flight European club, albeit in a less than notable league out in Slovakia.

Munoz’s reputation could be damaged by his difficult times at both Watford and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. He has been sacked from both, leaving the clubs in 15th and 24th at the times of departure, and so it looks increasingly unlikely another Championship club would take a gamble.

But FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda are providing the former Valencia winger with an opportunity to get back into the game and salvage his reputation. If he succeeds, it could mean a change in fortunes, and another shot in England could come calling, but it seems a long shot.