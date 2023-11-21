West Brom receive injury boost ahead of hectic schedule

West Brom defender Martin Kelly has returned to training, as detailed in a report by BirminghamLive.

West Brom’s centre-back has been out with a long-term knee injury but has now made a significant step on his road to recovery.

Kelly, 33, was loaned out to Wigan Athletic for the second-half of last season.

BirminghamLive report he may get some minutes with the Under-21’s before he comes under consideration for Carlos Corberan.

West Brom injury latest

Having Kelly back will be a boost for West Brom as he would give them another option at the back. He is also a vastly experienced player.

The Baggies signed him in September last year and handed him a two-year deal. He provides competition and depth to their squad when he is fit but his chances of regular first-team football are slim.

Kelly fell down the pecking order last term at the Hawthorns, hence why he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when Wigan came calling in January.

However, injury struck on his debut for the Latics in the same month and he hasn’t played since.

His contract at West Brom expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in late June.

Corberan has a decision to make on his future this winter, assuming he can get back up to full fitness. He needs to decide whether to keep him for squad depth or let him leave.

Kelly has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date. The Merseyside-born man rose up through the ranks at Liverpool and went on to play 62 times for the Reds.

He then left Anfield and spent eight years at Crystal Palace before switching to West Brom.