‘We have contingencies’ – Portsmouth boss already thinking about ‘difficult’ January concern

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said the club have already thought about their action should they lose players to the Asian Cup this winter.

Portsmouth are going very well in League One at the moment. They are top of the table, but in a close promotion battle with Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.

The last thing the club will want is the absence of any key players for any length of time. But that is what could happen in January should the duo of Kusini Yengi and Alex Robertson be called up for the Australian squad for the Asian Cup.

Now, Mousinho has stated that the club are aware of the situation. Speaking to The News, he acknowledged the situation could be a ‘really difficult’ one as they weigh up their plan of action. He said:

“We will have to see what happens with the Asian Cup, we have contingencies around what we do and will see what it looks like closer to the time.

“We have already given it a little thought, we are aware of it. But it’s a really difficult one because you can’t necessarily bring somebody in permanently in January just to replace that player for a limited period of time as it then over-inflates the squad.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Mousinho to weigh up options

Perhaps a loan move could be the solution for Pompey. Or, they could look to promote from within the squad at a vital time of the season.

That is something that the Portsmouth boss Mousinho will have to get right as he weighs up what to do at a very important time of the season for the club. Pompey have their sights firmly set on the promotion fight and given how competitive League One is, rival teams will be ready to pounce should they slip up.

Portsmouth fans will be pleased that the club is already thinking about how to deal with the situation. The club have shown they’re one with a vision for the long-term under Mousinho to ensure they’re not caught out by matters like this and they should be confident that this is another they can deal with.

If Portsmouth can navigate any Asian Cup exits and still stay top of the league, it will be a job well done.