Update emerges on Championship club’s rumoured interest in Sunderland, Ipswich Town and West Brom target

Bristol City are not targeting a move for Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, a report from Bristol Live has clarified.

Bristol City were among the sides said to be eyeing up Peterborough United star Kwame Poku ahead of January. The 22-year-old has been a star performer in League One and his displays are rumoured to have drawn Championship interest.

Sunderland, Ipswich Town, West Brom, Millwall and Stoke City were mentioned alongside Bristol City in TEAMtalk‘s report. It comes amid a return of seven goals and seven assists in 22 games across all competitions from Posh ace Poku.

However, clarity on the Robins’ rumoured interest has now emerged from Bristol Live.

They report that the Ghanaian is not currently under consideration by those in power at Ashton Gate. Attacking signings are likely to be weighed up, but it seems Poku is not one on the radar at this moment in time.

Time will tell

It remains to be seen if anything comes of the other Championship links with Poku. Given his form though, you wouldn’t be surprised if there was firm interest in his services this winter.

The versatile Peterborough United attacker would have been an exciting addition to Liam Manning’s Bristol City ranks. He can play on the wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, offering speed, dribbling ability and flair.

He’s under contract at London Road until the summer of 2025 and now has 13 goals and 21 assists to his name in 89 games for the Posh. You would fancy Poku to land the League One promotion hopefuls a healthy product in the future, but it seems it won’t be coming out of Bristol City’s pockets amid this new update.