‘They belong here’ – Assessing Plymouth Argyle’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the Championship

Plymouth Argyle rose from League One as champions ahead of Ipswich Town, a fantastic achievement for Steven Schumacher and co.

Plymouth Argyle have played 16 Championship games so far, winning four, drawing four and losing eight. That record leaves them in 19th place, five points clear of the relegation zone as we prepare for the hectic festive schedule.

The international breaks provides the Pilgrims with a good chance to look at how things have gone so far and what the plan will be going forward. It also gives us the opportunity to assess the campaign to date and weigh up just what direction each team is heading in.

With that said, here’s our verdict on Plymouth Argyle’s season so far and our prediction for their campaign…

James Ray

“Few would have predicted it would be plain sailing for Argyle this season, and it hasn’t been. They’ve had some tough moments and they’re on a poor run at the moment with just one win in their last eight Championship games.

“However, if there’s certainty over one thing for Plymouth, it’s that they belong here. They’ve had some highly competitive games against some really strong sides in recent weeks, running Leeds United and Ipswich Town close while holding Middlesbrough and West Brom to draws.

“They’ve maintained that same level of attacking threat and can be a challenge for any team in this division. The high point to date was the 6-2 thumping of Norwich City.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Where will Plymouth Argyle finish this season?

“Plymouth Argyle are only five points above the drop zone, so there’s no doubt that they have to be careful. Some January additions wouldn’t go amiss but personally, I think they will survive with a decent gap to the relegation zone.

“There are certainly a fair few worse teams that Schumacher’s and even if the backline doesn’t tighten up much, the Pilgrims’ attack has enough to get them over the line.

“They might not finish much higher up the table than around 16th or 17th, but I can see them consolidating their place in the Championship this season. That would be a great achievement for Plymouth Argyle, and a thoroughly deserved one.”