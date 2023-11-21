‘That’s going to take time’ – Skubala makes honest admission a week into Lincoln City job

Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala has admitted it will take time for players to get used to his methods.

Lincoln City are currently in 10th in League One, four points off the play-off places. The Imps recently appointed Skubala, who left a role at Leeds United to take over as manager at Sincil Bank after Mark Kennedy’s exit.

Skubala will be aiming to reach the play-off places, but he has stated that it will take a while to stamp his authority on the club when it comes to the style of football he wants to play.

Speaking ahead of their match against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, Skubala told Lincoln City’s official website:

“I think there’s a difference between learning and judgment. I am definitely learning all the time about the players and how they deal with different situations.

“The players are not robots and I am trying to implement the way we think we should play as a club, and that’s going to take time.”

Close to the play-off picture

Skubala’s immediate aim will be three points for Lincoln City against Leyton Orient. A win in that game would take the team only a point off the play-offs, giving the manager a good foundation to build upon as he moulds the club in his image.

The danger could be that Lincoln City might drop some points as the players get used to the style of football that the former Leeds United coach wants to implement. However, that might not necessarily be the worst thing, as long as it pays off in the long run.

There is an element of risk in bringing a coach well-versed in youth football into a first-team job for the first time. However, it’s something Lincoln City have done before, and Skubala is a figure widely regarded in the coaching world.

After his first game against Stevenage ended in defeat, Skubala will be hoping to get a first Imps win on the board sooner rather than later and the clash with Leyton Orient is a good chance for him to do so.