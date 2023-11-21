Southampton set to cast eyes over midweek friendly in January scouting mission

Southampton will be among the sides to have scouts at Austria vs Germany on Tuesday night, as per Laola1 (via TEAMtalk).

Southampton will be looking to strengthen their Championship promotion push in the January transfer window. It will be another chance for Russell Martin to bolster his ranks as they look to push towards the division’s automatic promotion spots.

The Saints sit 4th in the table as it stands, nine points away from Ipswich Town and Leicester City. They’re just one point behind 3rd placed Leeds United though.

Now, it seems the south-coast side are set to cast their eyes over a midweek clash in a bid to find some potential targets.

As per a report from Laola1, Southampton will be among those to have scouts in attendance at Austria vs Germany on Tuesday night. Representatives from Lyon, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, Karlsruher and Vitesse Arnhem are also expected to watch on.

A winter transfer mission

It remains to be seen if Southampton go into the game with specific players on their radar. However, it’s a wise move for the Saints to take in games over the international break to see if anyone can catch the eye and emerge as a winter target.

The summer was a busy one for the club after their relegation from the Premier League. Nonetheless, a few more fresh faces will only help Russell Martin further instil his philosophy at St. Mary’s and some eye-catching additions could help close the gap to the automatic promotion spots.

While some take in the Austria vs Germany tie, Martin and his coaching team will be getting the Southampton squad ready for the return to action this weekend. The Saints face Huddersfield Town away from home on Saturday afternoon before a midweek clash with Bristol City next Wednesday.