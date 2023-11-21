Sheffield Wednesday swoop for Brighton academy coach, reporter claims

Sheffield Wednesday have named Sal Bibbo as their new goalkeeper coach, reporter Rob Staton has said on X.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has set about shaping the backroom team at Hillsborough to his liking since taking over from Xisco Munoz. Plenty of new coaches have come in as the German bids to guide the Owls to safety.

Now, it seems another new figure is set to make the move to Hillsborough.

Writing on X, BBC Sheffield reporter Staton has said that Sheffield Wednesday have brought in Sal Bibbo as their new goalkeeping coach.

Understand Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Sal Bibbo as their new GK coach #SWFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) November 21, 2023

Bibbo, as per his Transfermarkt profile, has been working as Brighton & Hove Albion U23s goalkeeping coach since the summer of 2021. He’s also held roles with Arsenal, Reading and the Nike Academy since ending his playing career in 2004.

He spent time on the books as a player with Sheffield United in the 90s and it seems Bibbo is set for a return to the Steel City, this time with Sheffield Wednesday.

Another new coach

The continued changes to Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom team can only be a good thing. Rohl has been trusted to bring in his own coaching team to try and turn things around at Hillsborough and the appointment of another new coach should only help him further instil his ethos and philosophy.

Bibbo has some strong coaching pedigree to his name too. A lengthy spell with Reading was where he got his start and he will have worked with some bright prospects with the Nike Academy and Arsenal.

He’ll now be working closely with the likes of Cameron Dawson and Devis Vasquez at Sheffield Wednesday. Youngsters like Pierce Charles will also benefit from the experienced coach’s guide.