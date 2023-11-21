QPR, Huddersfield Town and Derby County eyeing up 7-goal/assist winger

28-year-old Hamilton arrived at Bloomfield Road in a 2020, joining on a free transfer from Mansfield Town. The left-winger is moving into the final six months of his current deal soon after signing a year’s extension last summer.

With his current deal running down, Football Insider reporter O’Rourke says that QPR, Huddersfield Town and Derby County are all ‘plotting moves’ for Hamilton when the January transfer window opens. The Rs and the Terriers are said to be ‘desperate’ to bolster their attacking options as they stare down the barrel at a Championship relegation battle.

The two sides sit 23rd and 21st in the Championship table respectively.

He also says that Derby County are ‘keen to strengthen in the new year’ with the Rams looking at promotion from League One.

Blackpool in a precarious position?

With Hamilton coming towards the end of his current deal, the Tangerines could struggle to keep a hold of the winger as interest from elsewhere grows. He showed that he could mix it in the Championship with five assists and a goal last season, though his efforts weren’t enough to stave off a drop to the third-tier.

His form this season in League One – one goal and six assists already – has garnered some attention from those watching on from the stands. That form and his contract situation will only encourage interest, so time will tell if Blackpool can secure his future as QPR, Huddersfield Town and Derby County watch on.

The interest from the aforementioned trio will surely test Blackpool’s resolve as they look to maintain a tilt at promotion back to the Championship themselves. In short, when January comes around, Critchley’s men could find themselves in a very precarious position indeed if Hamilton’s situation remains unresolved.