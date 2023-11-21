QPR attacker given green light to leave on loan

QPR attacker Steven Bala has joined Slough Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

QPR have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Bala, 20, will spend the next month in the National League South and will be eager to get as much game time as possible over the course of the next four weeks.

He isn’t the only young Hoops’ player leaving on a temporary basis, with 18-year-old goalkeeper Harry Cant linking up with Ashford Town on a two-month work experience loan.

QPR loan exit

Bala’s switch to Slough is a chance for him to boost his development. He will benefit more from playing senior football as opposed to with the R’s youth team.

The forward was on the books at National League side Barnet before moving to the Hoops two years ago.

He is still yet to make an appearance for QPR in the Championship but has been a regular for them for their U18’s and U21’s over recent times.

Bala is from London but represents Albania at international level. He is a versatile player and can play in attacking midfielder or on either flank of the wing.

Bala has now been loaned out for the first time in his career. Slough find themselves sat in 20th position in the sixth tier and are one point outside the relegation zone.

He leaves behind a QPR team who are fighting for survival. They turned to Marti Cifuentes recently after parting company with Gareth Ainsworth and are 23rd in the table, five points from safety.

The R’s are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.