Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers, Notts County keeping tabs on 22-year-old midfielder

Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers and Notts County will all have their eyes on the January window as an opportunity to bolster their ranks. Fresh signings could help all three sides in their bids to reach their goals this season and transfer plans will be in the works over the coming weeks.

Now, it has been claimed the Posh, the Chairboys and the Magpies have all identified a similar target.

Football Insider reports that Tamworth central midfielder Jamie Jellis is on the radars of all three clubs ahead of January. The 22-year-old has put in a string of impressive performances in the National League North this season, and they’ve not gone unnoticed.

Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers and Notts County are monitoring his situation after making regular checks. All three could offer him another shot in the Football League after his exit from Stevenage over three years ago.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

On the radar

Of the three teams, Peterborough United have the strongest reputation for signing and developing promising players from the lower leagues. It’s the main focus of their recruitment and has helped them to 5th place in League One as it stands.

Wycombe Wanderers are a little further back in 12th, but they’re another upwardly-mobile League One side, so could be an intriguing option for Jellis.

Notts County haven’t long risen from non-league football, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to dip into that market either as they look for a second consecutive promotion.

Time will tell just how Jellis’ situation pans out but he looks to have some solid options available looking ahead to 2024.