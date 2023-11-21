Opinion: Southampton should consider selling £12m-rated star in January

Southampton will soon have to make a decision about Che Adams’ future at the club.

Southampton are currently in the thick of the Championship promotion picture, sitting in 4th place in the table. But they have a dilemma when it comes to 27-year-old Scottish international Adams.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season. If he doesn’t sign a new deal, they could lose him for nothing.

It has been reported the player was offered a new contract in the summer, but as yet it hasn’t been signed. Everton reportedly had talks over a £12m deal for the player in August, but that didn’t happen.

January is nearing though, and Southampton could be better off cashing in on Adams while they can.

Time to cash in?

Adams hasn’t exactly been prolific in front of goal so far this season. He has scored three goals in 14 games, six goals less than top scorer Adam Armstrong. Southampton may well have hoped for the player to find the back of the net on a more regular basis in the Championship, but as yet it hasn’t happened.

If the Saints are able to either get a replacement in, or are able to make up the goals he has scored this season in the squad, then they perhaps should sell Adams in January. While he could yet play a valuable role this campaign, the opportunity to cash in is one that shouldn’t really be passed up on given his return hasn’t been the most inspiring this season.

With Ross Stewart returning to fitness, he and Armstrong could be the main goalscorers and perhaps the money from an Adams sale could be used to bring another body into the attacking ranks for cover and competition.

It would be a bit of a gamble to sell Adams in the January transfer window. But, if his future remains unresolved and interest from elsewhere arises, Southampton could be wise to cash in while they can to avoid losing him for nothing.