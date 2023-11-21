Middlesbrough eyeing defender transfer swoop in January

Middlesbrough will consider a swoop for a new defender this winter, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have been let short in that department following Darragh Lenihan’s recent injury.

The former Blackburn Rovers man, 29, is out for the rest of the season after his ankle operation.

Head of Football Kieran Scott has said on BBC Tees (viaNorthern Echo): “We wish Darragh well but Paddy has been playing and doing really well. I’m not saying we won’t miss Darragh, course we will.

“It maybe focuses our mind in January, we might have to look to fill that spot and help the squad and Darragh will be back for next season. Injuries never help but it’s part and parcel of football.”

Middlesbrough transfer priorities

As well as a new centre-back, Middlesbrough will also seek to bolster their attacking options as they prepare for the second-half of this term.

Promotion is the aim for Michael Carrick’s side and they currently find themselves sat in 10th position in the Championship. They have picked up 24 points from their first 16 games and have managed to turn their fortunes around after a slow start to the campaign.

Boro are only two points off the play-offs and are back in action after the international break this weekend with an away trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City. The Robins have a new manager at the helm in Liam Manning for that one.

Looking back to last year, Carrick used the January window to significantly strengthen this ranks. He brought in Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa and the pair both helped his team get into the top six.

This time around gives Boro another opportunity to add something new to their squad.

They will no doubt now be considering their defensive options in the market and will need to find the suitable candidate over the course of the next six weeks or so.

Boro beat table toppers Leicester City 1-0 last time out with Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood scoring the only goal of the game.