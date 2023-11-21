Liam Manning confirms early Bristol City transfer talks ahead of January window

Bristol City manager Liam Manning is already in talks with the club over potential signings in the January transfer window.

Bristol City named Manning as their permanent replacement for Nigel Pearson earlier this month. This is his first job in the Championship, making the step up from League One after an impressive season to date with Oxford United.

The hope will be that he can take the Robins to the next level, and some winter additions would certainly help him in his efforts to do so.

Bristol City only appointed Manning a few weeks ago, but he is already making plans for what to do in the January transfer window. He’s spoken to BBC Radio Bristol (quotes via Bristol Live) on the matter, stating early discussions have taken place.

“We’ll look to add to the right ones in January. As everybody knows, it’s a difficult window, but we’ve had some discussions that we might need to add so it’s now making sure the right areas, the right profiles are available to allow us to progress and move forward.”

Play-offs still in reach

As it stands, Bristol City sit in 11th place in the Championship, four points off the play-off places. A few signings in the upcoming window could help their chances of promotion if the new players hit the ground running.

Manning’s job at Ashton Gate really begins in earnest when the international break is over. The Robins will face in-form Middlesbrough in what will be a good test of the manager’s credentials against another highly-touted coach in Michael Carrick.

A win over Boro would mark a great result for Manning after playing out a goalless draw against QPR in the first game. It would give the club’s support hope for the future under the new boss and raise excitement levels for the next era.

A good run of wins up until the opening of the transfer window could also make the club look more attractive to any prospective signings, which is something to examine in the weeks ahead.