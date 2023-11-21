Leicester City man wanted by overseas club amid uncertain contract situation

Sevilla have joined the race to land Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Fichajes.

Leicester City will face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

Ndidi, 26, has stayed with the Foxes for the first-half of this season in the Championship but is being linked with a winter exit from the King Power Stadium.

In this latest update by Fichajes, Sevilla are apparently ‘preparing’ to launch a swoop for him. Fellow La Liga side Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the report too.

Leicester City man facing uncertain future

Losing Ndidi would be a blow for Leicester as they aim to make an immediate return to the Premier League this term. They are currently joint-top of the table along with Ipswich Town and are eight points above 3rd place Leeds United.

However, there is an air of inevitability that the Nigeria international, who has 54 caps under his belt for his country so far in his career, will move on soon.

The Foxes landed him back in 2017 from Genk and he has since been a key player for them in the middle of the park.

He has made 250 appearances in all competitions, 13 of which have come in this campaign, and he has chipped in with 14 goals.

Ndidi’s contract expires at the end of June meaning he is due to become a free agent next summer.

Leicester risk losing him for free next year unless they can agree terms over an extension or cash in on him in the next window.

Sevilla could be an attractive proposition for Ndidi as they are currently in the Champions League.