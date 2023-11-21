Leicester City face battle in chase for Danish star, MLS club willing to pay near £7m

Leicester City are among the teams to have shown an interest in Bodo/Glimt midfielder Albert Gronbaek, as per Nettavisen.

Leicester City have enjoyed a fantastic season to date but they’ll be hopeful of strengthening where possible in January to bolster their promotion hopes. Despite back-to-back losses before the international break, the Foxes remain top of the Championship table, though they’re now tied on points with Ipswich Town.

The January window isn’t too far away now, so Leicester will have their eyes on potential targets. Now, claims of interest in Danish ace Gronbaek have emerged.

As per a report from Nettavisen, Leicester City are among those showing an interest in the Bodo/Glimt star ahead of January. There could be strong competition for his signature though.

Gronbaek, 22, returned 14 goals and eight assists in 46 games across all competitions last season. He’s managed four goals and an assist in the UEFA Europa Conference League this campaign too, with Norway’s Eliteserien yet to begin.

Galatasaray and Lille are also said to be admirers. However, the strongest interest to date is from FC Charlotte in the MLS, who are willing to pay up to €8m (just under £7m) for Gronbaek.

One to watch

Gronbaek has been among Denmark’s brighter talents for a while now. He started out in his native with Aarhus GF but has gone from strength to strength since joining Norwegian force Bodo/Glimt, tallying 20 goals and 11 assists in 66 games.

He mainly plays as a central midfielder but has been deployed on the wings and as a no.10 before, so he’d bring some versatility to Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City ranks.

The Championship is a highly competitive league and the Foxes should know they can’t rest on their laurels in the promotion race; the last two matches should have taught them that if they weren’t already aware. A move for a player like Gronbaek would really strengthen Maresca’s midfield options but time will tell if the links come to anything.