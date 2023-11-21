Leeds United midfielder subject of Premier League, Championship and L1 enquiries, report claims

Leeds United talent Bate has been in and around the first-team picture for a little while. The former Chelsea talent has caught the eye in the Whites’ U21s before and has five senior appearances for the club to his name.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Oxford United, managing a goal and four assists in 34 outings. For this season though, he’s remained at Elland Road, but action has been limited.

Bate has made just one first-team appearance and hasn’t been named in a Championship matchday squad since August. Now, it is claimed that the Leeds United prospect has been the subject of transfer enquiries from elsewhere ahead of January.

Football League World reports that clubs from the Premier League, Championship and League One have ‘asked’ about his situation. Interest also remains from Europe after the Whites knocked back approaches in the summer window.

Best for Bate?

Time will tell if these claims of initial interest in Bate come to anything, but as things stand, a move away from Leeds United could be best for the midfielder this winter. He’s already tasted senior football and the drop back into the U21s has been far from ideal.

Unless he can force his way into Daniel Farke’s squad over the coming weeks, you have to think the club will sanction a move away too, be it permanent or temporary.

Bate made a great impression in League One with Oxford United and after doing so, the time has come for him to play senior football regularly. Amid reports of potential winter interest, only time will tell where he gets that next.

Leeds United sit 3rd in the Championship table and return to action against Rotherham United on Friday night.