Leeds United eyeing 17-year-old striker alongside Scottish giants

Leeds United are interested in signing South African teenager Luke Baartman, The Scottish Sun has reported.

Leeds United could be in the market for new players in the January window, and they’re always looking to add young talents to their ranks. Plenty have followed the path from the U21s to the first-team over the years.

The U21s will be looking for players to improve their standing in the Premier League 2 and now, it has been claimed that the Whites have their eyes on a new starlet in the form of teenager Luke Baartman.

It has been reported by the Scottish Sun that Leeds United are among those keen on signing the player. However, they face a battle with Scottish giants Celtic to sign the 17-year-old, who are on the trail of the Cape Town Spurs forward.

Already catching the eye

The report goes on to state Celtic have had scouts watching the Cape Town Spurs striker in action for his club. Baartman has already broke into his club’s first-team, and scored a goal against Kaiser Chiefs.

Should Baartman make the move to Leeds United, you would think that he would be an addition to the youth ranks in the short-term at least.

In the summer, the Championship club signed two players for their academy side: Josh McDonald from Hamilton and Lewis Pirie from Aberdeen. At only 17, Baartman likely fits into that criteria.

Leeds United will no doubt be linked with a lot of players over the next few months before the transfer window opens once more. Only time will tell just how concrete the club’s interest in Baartman is as they look to add to their squad, but he certainly looks like an emerging talent to keep an eye on.