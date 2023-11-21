Joe Edwards lands Millwall boost with two players back in contention for Coventry City tie

Millwall boss Joe Edwards has confirmed Matija Sarkic and Duncan Watmore are in contention to face Coventry City this weekend.

Millwall men Sarkic and Watmore were both regulars in the early stages of the season. Montenegrin goalkeeper Sarkic started the first five Championship games after his summer arrival, while versatile forward Watmore played in nine of the first 11 league games.

However, the Lions haven’t been able to call on either player for a while. Sarkic hasn’t played since early September due to a quad injury and a hamstring problem has kept Watmore out of the last four games.

Now though, with the international break nearing a close, it seems both players will be back in contention for Millwall.

Manager Edwards has told the South London Press that both Sarkic and Watmore have been back in training and as a result, they’ll be in contention to face Coventry City this weekend. He said:

“Matija is back in and has been training for the last couple of weeks. He’s in contention for selection this weekend.

“Duncan had been out, but on the first day that we arrived last week, it was his first day back into training.He trained in the week leading into the Sheffield Wednesday game, but he just ran out of time in terms of being fully fit to go into the squad.

“He has trained every day since the Sheffield Wednesday game and he’s in contention to play.”

Welcome boosts for the new boss

Thankfully for Edwards, he didn’t miss Sarkic or Watmore in his first game in charge of Millwall. The Lions defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 away from home to get the new boss’ tenure off to the perfect start.

However, the returns of both players will be welcomed by Edwards. Sarkic has proven himself as a solid goalkeeper at this level before and at 26, he’s more of a long-term option than reliable veteran stand-in Bartosz Bialkowski.

As for Watmore, the intensity and versatility he offers going forward could be a valuable asset for the new boss. He offers an option across the front three and as an attacking midfielder and should be of good use to Edwards at Millwall.

The Lions will be looking to rise from 15th place in the table when they face struggles Coventry on Saturday.