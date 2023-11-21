Ipswich Town player poised for loan exit, report claims

Ipswich Town youngster Nico Valentine is set to join Needham Market on loan, a report from TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town have seen a whole host of promising players emerge from their ranks over the years. Some have gone on to hold down regular roles in the first-team while others have headed for pastures new elsewhere.

Cameron Humphreys and Elkan Baggott are among the club’s brightest talents at the moment. Both have tasted senior action with Kieran McKenna’s side and those in the academy will be hoping to follow in their footsteps in the years to come.

Now, it has been claimed that one young player set to find senior experience elsewhere is Nico Valentine.

TWTD reports that the 18-year-old is set to make a temporary move to Needham Market. The move will give him a first test in senior football in the Southern League Premier Division Central, a division they sit 2nd in after 15 games.

A chance to impress

Valentine will be hoping to make the most of his opportunity to catch the eye away from Ipswich Town’s U21 side. The Championship club have regularly opened the door for their promising players to head out on loan and with Valentine making a move, it won’t be a surprise if more follow in the coming weeks and months.

The busy festive schedule will put squads up and down the country to the test. That could open the doors for more EFL prospects like Valentine to head out to non-league teams on short-term deals.

Ipswich Town will no doubt keep a close eye on the teenager’s progress. The loan has no fixed length, so they’ll be able to end the stint or extend as they please.

McKenna’s first-team are back in action against West Brom on Saturday evening. They sit in 2nd place and could go top of the Championship table if leaders Leicester City go a third game without a win.