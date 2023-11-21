Huddersfield Town defender makes ‘playing for my future’ admission, deal expiring in 2024

Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green has admitted that he feels as though he is playing for his future at the club.

Huddersfield Town are currently in a relegation battle in the Championship. The Terriers sit in 21st place, just one spot above the relegation zone.

Edmonds-Green has been in and out of the Terriers’ side in the battle to avoid the drop. The 24-year-old has started the last two games the team has played, but he has only featured in six of 16 Championship fixtures.

With that in mind, the player is unsure what his future at the club holds. Now, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Edmonds-Green has admitted he feels like he’s playing for his future, despite an extension option being included in his contract. He said:

“I have an option for next year, but I feel like I am playing for my future now.

“When I went to Wigan, I didn’t play much and I came back wondering what was happening. Obviously, there was a change of ‘gaffer’ and I got a chance of playing fairly regularly and it set me up for this year.

“I am where I am now because of what happened and I am grateful for the way things went and am thankful to still be here to help the club.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Back in the side

The fact that Edmonds-Green has started the last two fixtures suggests that Darren Moore does see something in the Huddersfield Town man. But his lack of playing time so far this season may have given the player food for thought when it comes to his long-term future at the club.

As Edmonds-Green says, the Terriers hold the option of giving him another year, as it is due to expire at the end of this season. That could depend on how much football the former Wigan Athletic loanee plays over the next few months.

If he features regularly, signing the one-year extension seems like a the sensible thing to do. If not, then the player and the club might have a decision to make.

Edmonds-Green will hope to continue in the Huddersfield Town side when they return to action after the international break. The Terriers play Southampton, and they will be looking to go on a run to get them as far away from the relegation zone as possible.