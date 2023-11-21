‘Has to be a possibility’ – Reporter makes comment over rarely-seen Plymouth Argyle man’s transfer fate

Plymouth Argyle loan man Lewis Warrington could return to parent club Everton in January, reporter Chris Errington believes.

Plymouth Argyle added midfielder Warrington to their ranks in the summer transfer window. A move to the Championship looked like the logical next step for the 21-year-old after impressive spells with Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

However, the Everton talent has hardly played for the Pilgrims. He’s played just four times across all competitions and his two Championship outings total just 55 minutes.

Warrington has been an unused substitute on 13 occasions in the league and with January nearing, questions have been asked about a possible early return to Everton. Now, Plymouth Live reporter Errington has delivered his verdict on the matter.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Errington has said an early end of Warrington’s Plymouth Argyle loan ‘has to be a possibility’. He said:

“Lewis Warrington has not figured much at all for Argyle so there has to be a possibility his season-long loan is ended early in January and he returns to Everton, perhaps to go out somewhere else.”

Best for all

Time will tell just what decision is made over Warrington’s immediate future but given just how little he has played for Plymouth Argyle, Everton surely won’t be satisfied. That should open the door for them to bring him back and perhaps send him to another team for the second half of the season, as Errington suggested.

At that point, the Pilgrims won’t be able to do anything to hold onto him. And, given how little they’ve played him, you wouldn’t think they’ll have many complaints.

The decision then will be if a replacement is to be signed or if Steven Schumacher and co will see out the remainder of the season with one less midfielder in the ranks. Warrington has proven his ability in League Two and League One so if he does return to Goodison Park, he should fancy his chances of getting another EFL move.