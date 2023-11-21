‘Has to be a concern’ – Assessing Birmingham City’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the Championship

Birmingham City return to league action after the international break in a similar place to where they finished in the Championship last season.

Birmingham City are currently 18th in the Championship table, and last season they finished in 17th place. It has been an up and down season for the Blues so far, starting well under John Eustace before his controversial sacking.

Despite only losing three of the Blues’ first 10 league games, he was eventually replaced by Wayne Rooney, who has gone five league games without a win. The hope will be that things can turn around sooner rather than later as the ambitious City look to push back up the table.

Here, we assess Birmingham City’s season so far and predict where they might finish in the league this season…

John Reid

“It is fair to say that it hasn’t gone as planned for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham yet. Five games without a win is a poor start to any managerial stint. However, don’t expect the manager to be in any danger of losing his job any time soon, as he has the backing of those in charge of the club.

“There is little doubt that getting some wins on board would be welcome though, before it starts to become a real problem for Rooney and the club.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Where will Birmingham City finish this season?

“There has to be a concern that Birmingham City’s season might be in a bit of a limbo. They seem too far away both from the play-off places and the relegation zone, so there is a danger the campaign might peter out if things don’t improve.

“Some exciting signings in the January transfer window could change all that, as could some wins which showcase the type of football Rooney wants to play as manager.

“At best, Birmingham could end up as high as 11th or 12th in the league, at worst, it will be 19th or 20th. It looks to be a rebuild season for the club.”