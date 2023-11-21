‘Difficult to replace’ – Assessing Sunderland’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the Championship

Sunderland return into action after the international break well-placed to repeat last season’s top six finish which saw them that run play-off winners Luton Town close in the semi-finals.

Sunderland are currently in 6th place in the Championship table. They are level on points with West Brom and Hull City but boast a better goal difference.

Tony Mowbray’s side are unbeaten in their last three league fixtures and will be aiming to repeat last season’s successes. They stand in a decent stead to do so but they’ll know the upcoming festive schedule could be crucial to their ambitions.

Here, we assess Sunderland’s season so far and predict where they might finish in the league this season…

John Reid

“Tony Mowbray will be delighted to have his team back in the play-off spots once again. It was always going to be tough to repeat last season’s perhaps surprising top six finish, even more so when main striker Ross Stewart was sold to Southampton.

“But apart from a few blips, which can always happen in the Championship, Sunderland have managed to cope well with the absence of Stewart. Jack Clarke has stepped up to the plate and scored nine goals.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Where will Sunderland finish this season?

“There are a lot of teams in and around the play-off picture at the moment, and finishing in the top six could come down to who scores the most goals. That is why it is vital that Sunderland don’t sell Clarke in January.

“They could find it difficult to replace Clarke’s goals if he should leave. That is not a risk worth taking at the moment for Tony Mowbray’s side, especially given their current league standing.

“If Clarke stays at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland are capable of a play-off finish, probably in their current league position of 6th. Should he depart, then the Black Cats might narrowly miss out.”