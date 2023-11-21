Derby County hoping summer signing pair can return against Bristol Rovers

Derby County pair Callum Elder and Tyreece John-Jules are pushing to return this weekend, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County are back in League One action with a home clash against Bristol Rovers.

The Rams are currently sat in 7th position in the table and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

In this latest injury update by DerbyshireLive, Elder faces a ‘battle’ to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday, whilst John-Jules is back on the grass now and ‘could’ now be involved against the Gas now if he comes through training unscathed.

Derby hoping for injury boost

Derby landed Elder on a free transfer over the summer to bolster their defensive options.

He became a free agent at the end of June after his contract at Hull City in the Championship expired and Paul Warne moved fast to lure him to Pride Park.

The Australia international knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having helped the Tigers win the title at the first time of asking back in 2020 under Grant McCann.

Elder, who has been struggling recently with an ankle problem, has also played at this level for the likes of Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic in the past on loan during his days on the books at Leicester City.

As for John-Jules, the on-loan Arsenal striker has endured a tough start to life with the Rams. He has only been able to feature twice so far this term and will be eager to make an impact when he returns to show what he can do.

Derby brought in the former England youth international in the last window to add another option to their attacking department.