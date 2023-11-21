Coventry City man who was made available for summer transfer facing uncertain future ahead of January

Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore was made ‘available’ for transfer over the summer, as detailed in a report by CoventryLive.

Coventry City’s stopper has fallen down the pecking order and is out of contract at the end of this season.

Moore, 33, is due to become a free agent in June next year and is facing an uncertain future with the Sky Blues ahead of the January transfer window.

CoventryLive report there were no takers for him in August but this winter provides another opportunity for Mark Robins to get him off the club’s books.

Coventry City transfer latest

Offloading Moore would free up space and funds in Coventry’s squad ahead of the second-half of this campaign.

He provides useful competition between the sticks and cover for if someone gets injured. However, he is unlikely to get in ahead of Ben Wilson and Brad Collins.

Moore joined the Sky Blues back in 2021 and has been a useful player to have in and around the dressing room.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has made 239 appearance in his career to date, 46 have which have been in with his current team and he would be a shrewd addition for someone needing another ‘keeper.

Moore had spells at Brentford and Cardiff City before linking up with Sheffield United in August 2016. The Isle of Wight-born man helped the Blades rise from League One to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane and was in and out of Chris Wilder’s side during those years.

He ended up playing 70 times during his successful stint in South Yorkshire before he left for Coventry.

His situation is up in the air now though and an exit in the near future is a distinct possibility.