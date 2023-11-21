Birmingham City starlet steps up injury recovery with hour-long outing vs Burnley

Birmingham City starlet George Hall has continued his comeback with a 60-minute outing for the U21s against Burnley.

Birmingham City have been without 19-year-old Hall for much of the season. Injuries have restricted the player to only one appearance in season 2023/24, preventing him from really kicking on at St. Andrew’s.

That has been a shame for the Blues, as Hall was a mainstay for the side last season. But now, the player could be on his way back to first-team action sooner rather than later.

He started for Steve Spooner’s U21s on Monday before being withdrawn on the hour-mark, making way for Zach Willis.

60 – George Hall makes way for Zach Willis. Great shift, George! [1-1] #BCFCu21s

Second game played for under-21 side

It is the second match Hall has played in his battle to get fit. He previously featured for the U21s side as a substitute against Middlesbrough on November 12th.

Hall played 30 Championship fixtures for Birmingham City in the 2022/23 season, making one of the midfield positions in the side his own. Unfortunately for the player, injuries have stopped him from emulating that this time around, but it is a boost for Rooney and co that he’s back in action.

Time will tell just how long it is before he’s in contention for first-team selection. Having Hall back in the team on a regular basis could help Birmingham City get back to wining ways, although they can’t afford to rush a promising young player back from injury.

Blues boss Rooney will be hoping to have Hall in the squad sooner rather than later. They’re yet to win a game since Rooney took over as manager in place of John Eustace and are currently 18th in the Championship table.