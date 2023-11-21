3 CJ Hamilton alternatives Derby County should consider amid rival Championship interest

Derby County were among the sides linked with Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton in reports on Monday evening.

Derby County are said to be alongside QPR and Huddersfield Town in eyeing Hamilton, whose deal with Blackpool expires at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has managed a goal and six assists this season but the Tangerines could be set for a fight to retain his services.

The Rams could be wise to keep some other options in mind given the Championship interest in his services though. With that said, here are three Hamilton alternatives Derby County should consider…

Corey Blackett-Taylor – Charlton Athletic

Derby County were linked with Blackett-Taylor in the summer and the winger has only gone from strength to strength since. He’s notched five goals and six assists in 16 League One games this season and is out of contract next summer.

If he’s not been tied down to a new deal by January, the Rams should definitely revive their previous interest in the winger.

Omari Forson – Manchester United

Derby County could go down the younger route if they wish. If so, Manchester United star Forson is worth considering.

Capable of playing on either the left or right, the 19-year-old has seven goals and two assists in eight games across all competitions this season. They’ve all been in youth football but the youngster was in and around Erik ten Hag’s first-team over the summer.

Jordan Gibson – Carlisle United

Last but not least is Jordan Gibson, who has managed seven goals in 22 games for League One struggles Carlisle United this season. Like Blackett-Taylor and Forson, he too is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The chance to join a side further up the table could prove attractive to Gibson, who can play on either wing or centrally as a no.10 or slightly deeper in midfield.